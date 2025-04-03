UK drawing up a net zero public participation strategy to bring people on board -minister

Published 14:04 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 14:04 on April 3, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA

The UK government will publish a net zero public participation strategy later this year setting out how it intends to help people adopt low-carbon technologies — as the burden of decarbonisation the country shifts from power generation to consumer-facing sectors such as road transport and heating.