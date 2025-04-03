Americas > Developers slam CORSIA carbon methodology restrictions as credit shortage looms

Developers slam CORSIA carbon methodology restrictions as credit shortage looms

Published 14:41 on April 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:45 on April 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Restrictive methodology exclusions in the aviation industry's international emissions offsetting scheme could see a lasting shortage of eligible carbon credits, potentially leaving airlines unable to meet their climate obligations, a group representing project developers has warned.
Restrictive methodology exclusions in the aviation industry's international emissions offsetting scheme could see a lasting shortage of eligible carbon credits, potentially leaving airlines unable to meet their climate obligations, a group representing project developers has warned.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.