Canadian innovation hub stimulates local CDR market with second C$715/t purchase along with Japanese partners

Published 12:00 on April 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:42 on April 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Japan, Voluntary

An urban Canadian innovation hub announced Thursday the pre-purchase of CO2 removals (CDRs) for C$715 ($500) per tonne on average from six local ventures in conjunction with a consortium of Japanese partners.
