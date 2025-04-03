Canadian innovation hub stimulates local CDR market with second C$715/t purchase along with Japanese partners
Published 12:00 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 02:42 on April 3, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Japan, Voluntary
An urban Canadian innovation hub announced Thursday the pre-purchase of CO2 removals (CDRs) for C$715 ($500) per tonne on average from six local ventures in conjunction with a consortium of Japanese partners.
