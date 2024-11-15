Americas > Canadian carbon financier boosts Article 6-labelled credit inventory to 1.7 mln

Canadian carbon financier boosts Article 6-labelled credit inventory to 1.7 mln

Published 11:48 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:48 on November 15, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Canada-based Base Carbon has an inventory of more than 1.7 million Article 6-authorised cookstove credits on its balance sheet, the company said in third quarter results.
