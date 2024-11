China can unlock vast methane reductions at negative cost, study finds

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



China can reduce huge amounts of methane at a profit with the greatest short-term potential available in the energy sector, though the long-term abatement outlook will depend on government support for agriculture to explore its mitigation opportunities, according to a recent study.