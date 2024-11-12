Africa > DATA DIVE: VCM moves towards offtake agreements and buying to retire

DATA DIVE: VCM moves towards offtake agreements and buying to retire

Published 10:09 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:02 on November 12, 2024  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

More and more buyers in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) are moving towards offtake agreements and increasingly buying to retire rather than resell, new data seen and analysed by Carbon Pulse suggests.
More and more buyers in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) are moving towards offtake agreements and increasingly buying to retire rather than resell, new data seen and analysed by Carbon Pulse suggests.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.