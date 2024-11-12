Asia Pacific > South Korean securities firm taps into biochar, carbon removal business

South Korean securities firm taps into biochar, carbon removal business

Published 07:26 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 07:26 on November 12, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, South Korea, Voluntary

One of the largest securities firms in South Korea has secured a new biochar contract that could reduce emissions from the livestock sector, as it aims to make a foray into the international voluntary carbon market.  
One of the largest securities firms in South Korea has secured a new biochar contract that could reduce emissions from the livestock sector, as it aims to make a foray into the international voluntary carbon market.  


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.