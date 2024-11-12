Developed countries should take on extra carbon reduction, removal onus on top of national targets -researchers

Published 01:35 on November 12, 2024

With the global carbon budget for a 1.5 C rise in temperatures set to be exceeded, researchers have floated the idea of assigning rich countries responsibility for extra emissions reductions and carbon removals in addition to achieving their own national targets.