Developed countries should take on extra carbon reduction, removal onus on top of national targets -researchers
Published 01:35 on November 12, 2024 / Last updated at 01:35 on November 12, 2024 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, US
With the global carbon budget for a 1.5 C rise in temperatures set to be exceeded, researchers have floated the idea of assigning rich countries responsibility for extra emissions reductions and carbon removals in addition to achieving their own national targets.
With the global carbon budget for a 1.5 C rise in temperatures set to be exceeded, researchers have floated the idea of assigning rich countries responsibility for extra emissions reductions and carbon removals in addition to achieving their own national targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.