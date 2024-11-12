Researchers work with Verra to evaluate forest carbon leakage in IFM projects
Published 00:24 on November 12, 2024 / Last updated at 00:24 on November 12, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Economists and forestry researchers are working with Verra to develop a framework to better account for the full extent of forest carbon leakage in Improved Forest Management (IFM) projects, including the market-based responses of the global timber market.
