COP29: Presidency secures early Article 6 outcome as parties approve carbon crediting standards
Published 18:48 on November 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:55 on November 11, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi, Allison Gacad, Frédéric Simon and Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency secured an early endorsement of key methodological standards under Article 6 during Monday's opening plenary, driven to action by two years of failure at the annual UN climate summit to move forward on the Paris Agreement's carbon crediting mechanism.
