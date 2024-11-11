VCM Report: Baku bump lifts spirits after Trump election, liquidity improves in Q4
Published 17:55 on November 11, 2024 / Last updated at 17:55 on November 11, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
News of the COP29 presidency securing an early Article 6 outcome during Monday’s opening plenary session lifted spirits in the voluntary market, which had been left uneasy by last week’s election of Donald Trump to the White House despite improving liquidity amid a typical fourth quarter pick-up.
News of the COP29 presidency securing an early Article 6 outcome during Monday’s opening plenary session lifted spirits in the voluntary market, which had been left uneasy by last week’s election of Donald Trump to the White House despite improving liquidity amid a typical fourth quarter pick-up.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.