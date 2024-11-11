COP29: Podesta confident of continued US climate action under Trump presidency
Published 17:36 on November 11, 2024 / Last updated at 17:36 on November 11, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Climate Talks, US
US climate envoy John Podesta acknowledged the election of Donald Trump as “disappointing” for climate action, but remained steadfast in continued private sector and subnational-led efforts to reduce emissions at COP29 on Monday.
US climate envoy John Podesta acknowledged the election of Donald Trump as “disappointing” for climate action, but remained steadfast in continued private sector and subnational-led efforts to reduce emissions at COP29 on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.