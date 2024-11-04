Euro Markets: EUAs hold on to early gains amid energy volatility as weather points to thermal generation
Published 17:19 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 17:27 on November 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices rose strongly on Monday morning before consolidating these early gains for the rest of the session, amid healthy increases in gas and power as traders pointed to weather forecasts supporting thermal generation, with markets also preparing themselves ahead of Tuesday's US presidential election.
European carbon prices rose strongly on Monday morning before consolidating these early gains for the rest of the session, amid healthy increases in gas and power as traders pointed to weather forecasts supporting thermal generation, with markets also preparing themselves ahead of Tuesday's US presidential election.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.