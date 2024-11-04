Drax pushes back on findings that BECCS system will increase UK emissions until 2050
Published 17:01 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 17:01 on November 4, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary
UK power company Drax is disputing research suggesting that its bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) system, using wood pellets sourced from Drax’s southern US mills, would lead to a rise in CO2 levels until around 2053, compared to a scenario without the technology.
UK power company Drax is disputing research suggesting that its bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) system, using wood pellets sourced from Drax’s southern US mills, would lead to a rise in CO2 levels until around 2053, compared to a scenario without the technology.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.