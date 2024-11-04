US ELECTIONS PREVIEW – PART 1: Policy implementation hurdles constrain WCI market schemes across US West as elections near
Published 16:38 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 16:38 on November 4, 2024 / Allison Gacad, Iulia Gheorghiu, Bijeta Lamichhane, Brandon Mulder, Graham Gibson and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
US West Coast states envisioned additional emissions reduction policies in the past legislative year, but implementation challenges have placed Washington's carbon market on the ballot, with close elections in Arizona and Nevada that could dictate the future of environmental policy at a state and federal level.
US West Coast states envisioned additional emissions reduction policies in the past legislative year, but implementation challenges have placed Washington's carbon market on the ballot, with close elections in Arizona and Nevada that could dictate the future of environmental policy at a state and federal level.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.