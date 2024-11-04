Americas > US ELECTIONS PREVIEW – PART 1: Policy implementation hurdles constrain WCI market schemes across US West as elections near

US ELECTIONS PREVIEW – PART 1: Policy implementation hurdles constrain WCI market schemes across US West as elections near

Published 16:38 on November 4, 2024

US West Coast states envisioned additional emissions reduction policies in the past legislative year, but implementation challenges have placed Washington's carbon market on the ballot, with close elections in Arizona and Nevada that could dictate the future of environmental policy at a state and federal level.
