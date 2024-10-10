PREVIEW: Next US administration to determine future path of domestic, international environmental policy focus
Published 22:55 on October 10, 2024 / Last updated at 22:55 on October 10, 2024 / Joan Pinto, Graham Gibson, Allison Gacad, Bijeta Lamichhane and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, International, US, Voluntary
With under a month to US elections, Carbon Pulse’s North American team has sourced insights from a wide network of policy analysts and industry stakeholders on some of the key environmental issues potentially at stake depending on which candidate occupies the White House next year.
With under a month to US elections, Carbon Pulse’s North American team has sourced insights from a wide network of policy analysts and industry stakeholders on some of the key environmental issues potentially at stake depending on which candidate occupies the White House next year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.