US DOE releases CO2 management strategy for remaining IIJA funding

Published 22:31 on October 10, 2024 / Last updated at 22:31 on October 10, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US, Voluntary

The US Department of Energy (DOE) released a draft of its annual carbon management programme strategy on Thursday to show its pathways for deploying CO2 capture, transportation, conversion, and storage technology, as the agency looks toward allocating the remaining funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).