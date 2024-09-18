BRIEFING: Brazilian voluntary carbon market will support, not drive, race to net zero
Published 23:28 on September 18, 2024 / Last updated at 23:35 on September 18, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil's voluntary carbon market (VCM) will play a role in mitigation efforts if it is able to attract large-scale investment – but even then, it may not channel sufficient climate finance and reduce enough emissions to be an engine of net zero on either a global or national scale.
