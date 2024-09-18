Ocean carbon sink vital for both climate health and global wealth, new research finds

Published 23:57 on September 18, 2024

The ocean’s ability to absorb CO2 is not only vital for mitigating climate change, but also crucial for enhancing global wealth and reducing the cost of national climate policies, according to a new study.