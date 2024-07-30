RGGI Market: RGAs skyrocket to new records amidst ongoing power demand, programme review silence
Published 01:22 on July 30, 2024 / Last updated at 01:22 on July 30, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
RGGI allowances (RGA) skyrocketed to historic highs over the last week, as market participants attributed the rally to ongoing compliance demand and uncertainty around the programme review, noting the market is overvalued, whilst a non-profit suggested earlier and more ambitious budget allowance cuts.
