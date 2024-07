RGGI Market: RGAs skyrocket to new records amidst ongoing power demand, programme review silence

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



RGGI allowances (RGA) skyrocketed to historic highs over the last week, as market participants attributed the rally to ongoing compliance demand and uncertainty around the programme review, noting the market is overvalued, whilst a non-profit suggested earlier and more ambitious budget allowance cuts.