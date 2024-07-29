VCM Report: New standardised CCP contracts launch as flurry of CBL carbon trade lights up dull summer market
Published 17:36 on July 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:36 on July 29, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Last week's arrival of standardised contracts based on the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) high integrity label could spark life into a voluntary carbon market that is generally wallowing in a summer slumber, despite a splurge of activity on the CBL marketplace.
Last week's arrival of standardised contracts based on the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) high integrity label could spark life into a voluntary carbon market that is generally wallowing in a summer slumber, despite a splurge of activity on the CBL marketplace.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.