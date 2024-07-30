Wildfires burning at least 13,000 acres of offset project under California regulator ARB, research group estimates
Published 01:29 on July 30, 2024 / Last updated at 01:29 on July 30, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
A research group estimates 13,000 acres (5,300 ha) of a California regulator ARB-approved offset project have burned in Washington state as of Friday, potentially marking the project’s fourth unintentional reversal in its lifetime, as at least four other compliance offset projects burn in California Monday.
