DEBs-tagged G-CCOs trade at brief premium to CCAs, ARB offset issuance slows
Published 01:33 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 01:33 on July 25, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
Golden California Carbon Offsets (G-CCOs) with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) sold at a premium to California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) over several days this month when the California-Quebec futures market fell to year-to-date lows, while regulator ARB slowed the pace of offset issuance.
