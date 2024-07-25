West Virginia, Indiana lead SCOTUS emergency appeal to stay US EPA’s power plant rules
Published 02:58 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 02:58 on July 25, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
The attorneys general (AG) of West Virginia and Indiana headlined on Tuesday a consolidated emergency application to the US Supreme Court for an immediate stay of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) power plant emissions rules after lower courts denied motions to pause the regulations.
The attorneys general (AG) of West Virginia and Indiana headlined on Tuesday a consolidated emergency application to the US Supreme Court for an immediate stay of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) power plant emissions rules after lower courts denied motions to pause the regulations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.