Developed countries should contribute trillions to support climate finance, BASIC bloc says
Published 07:19 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 07:19 on July 25, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC
The BASIC group of Brazil, South Africa, India, and China have repeated demands that rich countries ramp up their climate finance contributions, urging them to commit trillions of dollars to assist developing countries in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.
The BASIC group of Brazil, South Africa, India, and China have repeated demands that rich countries ramp up their climate finance contributions, urging them to commit trillions of dollars to assist developing countries in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.