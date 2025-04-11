Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:13 on April 11, 2025 / Last updated at 12:13 on April 11, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowances traded in one of their narrowest ranges of the year to date as participants appeared to be suffering fatigue after a week of violent moves and record volumes, before buying interest emerged to drive the market to daily highs just before midday.