EMEA > Banker pay linked to climate transition plans in new EU law, think tank says

Banker pay linked to climate transition plans in new EU law, think tank says

Published 15:17 on April 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:17 on April 11, 2025  / /  EMEA

The integration of climate indicators into banker’s pay is one of the key requirements in recently-adopted EU prudential legislation, even though the practice may face resistance, according to a think tank.
The integration of climate indicators into banker’s pay is one of the key requirements in recently-adopted EU prudential legislation, even though the practice may face resistance, according to a think tank.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.