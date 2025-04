INTERVIEW: How fraudulent Indonesian palm oil sneaks into EU biofuel imports as waste

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The numbers for a biofuel feedstock favoured in Europe derived from a methane-emitting palm oil byproduct don’t add up, suggesting that Europe is instead importing its clean biodiesel from banned palm oil, most likely from Indonesia, a think tank said this week.