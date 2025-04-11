Americas > CDR price index jumps 11% since start of 2025

CDR price index jumps 11% since start of 2025

Published 13:24 on April 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:24 on April 11, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A price index for carbon removals has jumped 11% since January, climbing above €150 per tonne.
A price index for carbon removals has jumped 11% since January, climbing above €150 per tonne.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.