UPDATE – Global shipping strikes historic deal on carbon pricing system
Published 11:42 on April 11, 2025 / Last updated at 13:32 on April 11, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Shipping
Countries around the world have agreed to a global carbon tax on shipping emissions during UN talks in London on Friday, that experts say far exceeds the ambition of any other industry climate initiatives despite many saying the targets still fall short of what is needed.
Countries around the world have agreed to a global carbon tax on shipping emissions during UN talks in London on Friday, that experts say far exceeds the ambition of any other industry climate initiatives despite many saying the targets still fall short of what is needed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.