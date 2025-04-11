Americas > UPDATE – Global shipping strikes historic deal on carbon pricing system

UPDATE – Global shipping strikes historic deal on carbon pricing system

Published 11:42 on April 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:32 on April 11, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Shipping

Countries around the world have agreed to a global carbon tax on shipping emissions during UN talks in London on Friday, that experts say far exceeds the ambition of any other industry climate initiatives despite many saying the targets still fall short of what is needed.
Countries around the world have agreed to a global carbon tax on shipping emissions during UN talks in London on Friday, that experts say far exceeds the ambition of any other industry climate initiatives despite many saying the targets still fall short of what is needed.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.