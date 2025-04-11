UPDATE – Global shipping strikes historic deal on carbon pricing system

Published 11:42 on April 11, 2025 / Last updated at 13:32 on April 11, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Shipping

Countries around the world have agreed to a global carbon tax on shipping emissions during UN talks in London on Friday, that experts say far exceeds the ambition of any other industry climate initiatives despite many saying the targets still fall short of what is needed.