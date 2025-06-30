Difficult to quantify UK ETS role in verified emissions decline, says govt accounting office report

Published 00:01 on / Last updated at 14:19 on / Alessandro Vitelli / Europe, UK ETS

The UK has seen emissions from sectors covered by its ETS decline over the four years since the market was established, but “it is difficult to isolate the [market’s] contribution to this performance”, and efforts should be made to better understand the role of allowance prices in driving investment in low-carbon alternatives, according to a report by the British government's auditor.