Americas > Bipartisan US senators seek to ban clean fuel tax credit for foreign feedstock

Bipartisan US senators seek to ban clean fuel tax credit for foreign feedstock

Published 16:46 on April 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:46 on April 11, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A new bipartisan bill introduced in the US Senate aims to restrict eligibility for the federal clean fuel production tax credit to feedstock produced or grown in the country.
A new bipartisan bill introduced in the US Senate aims to restrict eligibility for the federal clean fuel production tax credit to feedstock produced or grown in the country.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.