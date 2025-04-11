Asia Pacific > Southeast Asia can become SAF exporter by 2040 if it nails emissions math -report

Published 15:22 on April 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:22 on April 11, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Other APAC

Southeast Asia has the potential to slash aviation emissions by becoming a net exporter of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2040, but only if it gets the carbon calculus right, an analysis said this week.
Southeast Asia has the potential to slash aviation emissions by becoming a net exporter of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2040, but only if it gets the carbon calculus right, an analysis said this week.


