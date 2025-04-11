FEATURE: Swedish BECCS plant moves forward, as uncertainty over EU green claims directive narrows
Published 13:56 on April 11, 2025 / Last updated at 13:56 on April 11, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Voluntary
A flagship Swedish power plant running on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) received the green light for a €1.1 billion final investment decision last month, as remaining uncertainty over the outcome of talks on the EU’s Green Claims Directive seemed to narrow, sources told Carbon Pulse.
