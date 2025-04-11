Stakeholders urge ACCU method development work to be moved back to the Clean Energy Regulator

Published 09:24 on April 11, 2025 / Last updated at 09:24 on April 11, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Several participants in the Australian carbon market on Friday called for the responsibility for developing new carbon credit methods to be transferred back to the Clean Energy Regulator, saying the pace of development has slowed since the government took over in 2023.