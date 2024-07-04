Quebec government advisory committee calls for cap-and-trade changes to increase cost of carbon

Published 23:20 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 23:20 on July 4, 2024

The cost of a carbon allowance in Quebec’s carbon market is too low to limit global temperature increase to 2C, a government advisory committee said in a report published Wednesday, as they called for revisions to the province’s cap-and-trade programme to encourage further emissions reductions and increase the cost of carbon.