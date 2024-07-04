Washington Clean Fuel Standard cumulative surplus nears 1 mln through 2023
Published 23:34 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 23:34 on July 4, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
The net credit surplus in Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) soared towards the 1-million mark in the fourth quarter of 2023, with growth in electricity surpassing ethanol crediting, accompanied by declines in gasoline and diesel volumes, state data showed.
