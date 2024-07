American Airlines looks to SAF first for CORSIA compliance, British Airways to raise prices to cover CO2 costs

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

American Airlines will prioritise sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to fulfill its obligations under UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) but also expects to use carbon offsets, according to its 2023 sustainability report, while the Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday that British Airways will raise its prices to cover the cost of reducing its CO2 emissions.