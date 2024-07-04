American Airlines looks to SAF first for CORSIA compliance, British Airways to raise prices to cover CO2 costs

Published 19:22 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 19:22 on July 4, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary

American Airlines will prioritise sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to fulfill its obligations under UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) but also expects to use carbon offsets, according to its 2023 sustainability report, while the Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday that British Airways will raise its prices to cover the cost of reducing its CO2 emissions.