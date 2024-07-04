Voluntary carbon trading platform pushes back auction of 1.5 mln Article 6 credits from Malawi cookstoves
Published 19:21 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 19:21 on July 4, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A voluntary carbon trading platform has delayed its sale to July 16 of 1.5 million Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) at a minimum of $10 each generated by clean cooking projects in Malawi, according to a Wednesday press release.
