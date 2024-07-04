Ukraine business group urges govt to slow its ETS rollout and plan for CBAM, EU linkages
Published 16:59 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 16:59 on July 4, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
An influential business group in Ukraine has outlined its proposals for how best to roll out an ETS in the country, requesting a slower implementation to help affected sectors ready for eventual linkage with the EU market, and demanding that work on a domestic CBAM begins next year.
An influential business group in Ukraine has outlined its proposals for how best to roll out an ETS in the country, requesting a slower implementation to help affected sectors ready for eventual linkage with the EU market, and demanding that work on a domestic CBAM begins next year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.