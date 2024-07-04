REPowerEU revenues from EUA auctions falling behind target amid EUA price slump

Published 16:25 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 16:25 on July 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS

REPowerEU revenue has fallen more than €300 million behind the EU’s target after the first a year of sales under the initiative, raising the prospect that even more EUAs will need to be sold into the market to raise the €20 billion in funding that has been promised from the bloc’s carbon market to pay for the switch away from Russian energy supplies.