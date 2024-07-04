REPowerEU revenues from EUA auctions falling behind target amid EUA price slump
Published 16:25 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 16:25 on July 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
REPowerEU revenue has fallen more than €300 million behind the EU’s target after the first a year of sales under the initiative, raising the prospect that even more EUAs will need to be sold into the market to raise the €20 billion in funding that has been promised from the bloc’s carbon market to pay for the switch away from Russian energy supplies.
REPowerEU revenue has fallen more than €300 million behind the EU’s target after the first a year of sales under the initiative, raising the prospect that even more EUAs will need to be sold into the market to raise the €20 billion in funding that has been promised from the bloc’s carbon market to pay for the switch away from Russian energy supplies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.