ANALYSIS: Open interest rises on EUA futures as analysts point to utility hedging, new compliance deadline, speculators

Aggregate open interest across all European carbon futures contracts has risen significantly above 2023 and 2022 levels, driven largely by strong liquidity on the front-December and August contracts, as analysts point to a recovery in utility hedging, the shift in compliance deadline to September, and hedge fund interest.