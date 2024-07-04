ANALYSIS: Open interest rises on EUA futures as analysts point to utility hedging, new compliance deadline, speculators
Published 15:57 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 15:57 on July 4, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS
Aggregate open interest across all European carbon futures contracts has risen significantly above 2023 and 2022 levels, driven largely by strong liquidity on the front-December and August contracts, as analysts point to a recovery in utility hedging, the shift in compliance deadline to September, and hedge fund interest.
Aggregate open interest across all European carbon futures contracts has risen significantly above 2023 and 2022 levels, driven largely by strong liquidity on the front-December and August contracts, as analysts point to a recovery in utility hedging, the shift in compliance deadline to September, and hedge fund interest.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.