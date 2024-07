A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



EUAs were once again little changed at midday, after prices see-sawed in a well-defined range amid periodic attempts to move lower, while energy markets diverged due to differing fundamental influences, and the UKA market took a pause as the country voted in a general election.