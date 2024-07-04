Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:31 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 12:31 on July 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EUAs were once again little changed at midday, after prices see-sawed in a well-defined range amid periodic attempts to move lower, while energy markets diverged due to differing fundamental influences, and the UKA market took a pause as the country voted in a general election.
