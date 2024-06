Top 20 fossil fuel countries need to ramp up transition in next Paris pledges -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A third of the world's 20 largest fossil fuel-producing countries made no mention of oil, gas, or coal in their last round of Paris Agreement pledges, while those that do mention it talk, explicitly or implicitly, about a continuation or increase in production, according to analysis published on Thursday.