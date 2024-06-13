DEBs-tagged G-CCOs trade at premium during CCA price plunge, ARB offset issuance up in June
Published 03:34 on June 13, 2024 / Last updated at 03:34 on June 13, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Golden CCOs (G-CCOs) with direct-environmental-benefits to the state (DEBs) have been selling at a premium to California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) due to the recent price rout in the joint California-Quebec carbon market, while regulator ARB's compliance-grade offset issuance increased in June compared to the prior two-week period.
