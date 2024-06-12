BRIEFING: The UK’s implicit carbon price for utility companies to lapse, no substitute in sight
Published 23:23 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 00:03 on June 13, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, UK ETS
A longstanding UK consumer support scheme for low-income or fuel-poor households that requires energy providers to make payments toward household decarbonisation will expire in 2026, with no substitute in sight and political support unclear ahead of the general election.
