Russia faces $32 bln in ‘conflict carbon’ reparations from Ukraine war

Published 23:01 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 22:22 on June 10, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International

A surge in "conflict carbon" from Russia's invasion of Ukraine – from burning forests, blown up oil and gas structures, infrastructure built to fortify the front lines, and more – could cost Russia billions of dollars in additional reparations, according to research published on Thursday and backed by the Ukrainian environment ministry.