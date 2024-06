A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Direct electrification of process heat used to make steel, chemicals and other industrial goods could meet 90% of the remaining energy demand from European industry that has not yet been electrified by 2035, according to a new study.