DATA DIVE – Big spenders: Where does the EU channel its ETS revenues?

Published 16:00 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:00 on June 5, 2024 / Nick Ferris / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU ETS has helped bring down emissions from power and industry by 47% since 2005, and the money raised each year through the auctioning of carbon permits brings in a substantial amount of income to the bloc, with billions channeled towards clean energy projects, data shows.