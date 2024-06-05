DATA DIVE – Big spenders: Where does the EU channel its ETS revenues?
Published 16:00 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:00 on June 5, 2024 / Nick Ferris / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU ETS has helped bring down emissions from power and industry by 47% since 2005, and the money raised each year through the auctioning of carbon permits brings in a substantial amount of income to the bloc, with billions channeled towards clean energy projects, data shows.
The EU ETS has helped bring down emissions from power and industry by 47% since 2005, and the money raised each year through the auctioning of carbon permits brings in a substantial amount of income to the bloc, with billions channeled towards clean energy projects, data shows.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.