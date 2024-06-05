EU council introduces further requirements for climate-related claims reliant on carbon credits in latest draft text

Published 16:44 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:44 on June 5, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The Council of EU member states is working to adopt its position on an anti-greenwashing law proposed by the European Commission, with the latest text seen by Carbon Pulse clarifying further requirements for companies to back up climate-related claims that rely on carbon credits.