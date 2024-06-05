EU council introduces further requirements for climate-related claims reliant on carbon credits in latest draft text
Published 16:44 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:44 on June 5, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Council of EU member states is working to adopt its position on an anti-greenwashing law proposed by the European Commission, with the latest text seen by Carbon Pulse clarifying further requirements for companies to back up climate-related claims that rely on carbon credits.
The Council of EU member states is working to adopt its position on an anti-greenwashing law proposed by the European Commission, with the latest text seen by Carbon Pulse clarifying further requirements for companies to back up climate-related claims that rely on carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.